City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail

In this photo taken on April 21, 2017, City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee (in white shirt) arrives at the State Courts to surrender himself and begin his jail term.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee was released from jail on Thursday (Aug 22) after serving time for his role in misusing millions of dollars in church funds.

His release came one day before he turned 55.

Mr Kong's sentence was the longest among six church leaders, who were involved in misappropriating $50 million in church funds.

His sentence had been reduced from eight years' jail to 3½ years upon appeal.

The rest of the leaders also had their terms shortened.

The other five are: Former deputy senior pastor Tan Ye Peng, former finance managers Serina Wee and Sharon Tan, former finance committee member John Lam and former fund manager Chew Eng Han.

The six of them were convicted in 2015 after a 140-day trial.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

