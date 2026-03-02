Income threshold for civil legal aid in 2026 to be raised from $1,050 to $1,650

More than 1,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR) are set to benefit from civil legal advice when the income threshold is raised later this year, announced the Ministry of Law.

At the ministry's Committee of Supply debate on Monday (March 2), Minister for Law Edwin Tong announced that means test criteria will be raised to a per capita household income (PCHI) threshold of $1,650, up from $1,050.

The minister said the move is part of his ministry's efforts to enhance access to justice, thereby ensuring that those most in need can have access to the legal system.

"This would cover more households, allowing them to benefit from legal advice in the appropriate cases," Tong added.

Speaking after Tong, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Eric Chua said: "This could benefit up to 1,000 more Singapore citizens and permanent residents annually."

According to the Ministry of Law, about half of the litigants for civil matters within the expanded income percentile range remain unrepresented.

The ministry said the move will be implemented later in 2026.

To account for rising household income, the bank savings and non-CPF investment threshold for both civil legal aid and criminal defence aid will also be raised from $10,000 to $12,000.

Applicants with extenuating circumstances will continue to be reviewed by an independent means test panel comprising legal and social service professionals.

[[nid:730693]]

editor@asiaone.com