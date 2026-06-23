Civil servants to get 0.45-month mid-year bonus, junior-grade officers up to $400 one-off payment

All civil servants in Singapore will receive a 0.45-month mid-year bonus, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Tuesday (June 23).

Those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will also receive an additional one-time sum of $250.

Officers in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, or the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will receive a higher one-time payment of $400, added PSD.

"This mid-year payment takes into consideration Singapore's economic performance in the first quarter of 2026, and that the downside risks to Singapore's economic outlook remain significant," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite the Middle East conflict, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has kept the GDP growth forecast of "2.0 per cent to 4.0 per cent" for 2026.

PSD noted that the Ministry of Manpower's advance estimates for the labour market showed resilience in the first three months of the year, and the pace of employment growth has moderated compared to the last quarter of 2025.

The bonus quantum was decided after close consultation with the public sector unions.

"The Government and the unions will continue to jointly monitor the economic situation closely and take into consideration the National Wages Council guidelines, which will be released later in the year, in deciding the year-end AVC payments," said PSD.

Cham Hui Fong, deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, said the 0.45-month mid-year bonus is a "fair and balanced outcome" that recognises the work of civil servants while balancing economic considerations.

"We are encouraged that this year's mid-year AVC is higher than last year's, reflecting the resilience of our workforce," she said, adding that the one-off payments for lower-middle grade officers will help with cost-of-living pressures.

"NTUC will work with the public sector unions and our government (tripartite) partners to ensure that our public sector officers remain well supported, equipped to navigate the challenges ahead."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com