Civil servants to receive 1.05-month year-end bonus

All civil servants will receive a 1.05-month year-end bonus, said the Public Service Division (PSD) on Monday (Nov 25).

Junior staff in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16 as well as those in the Operations Support Scheme will receive an additional one-time payment of $600.

Together with the mid-year payments, civil servants will receive a total of 1.5-month bonus in 2024, with those in the more junior grades receiving total additional payments of up to $850.

"This year-end payment takes into consideration that Singapore's Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow by around 3.5 per cent in 2024 as well as the National Wages Council guidelines for 2024/2025," said the PSD.

Noting that the Ministry of Trade and Industry has upgraded the country's GDP growth forecast for this year from "2 to 3 per cent" to "around 3.5 per cent", PSD said: "The assessment takes into consideration the better-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in the first three quarters of the year, as well as the latest global and domestic economic situations."

The Government will continue paying all civil servants the non-pensionable annual allowance, or the 13th-month bonus, of one month.

In 2023, civil servants received a total of 0.9-month bonus.

