Claims of significant falsehoods and stealing the election: SDP and PAP's Holland-Bukit Timah teams fire salvos at each other

The People's Action Party (PAP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) teams contesting in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC issued competing letters to residents yesterday, laying out their case to voters while also making clear the disagreements between both sides.

In a page-long letter delivered to homes in the constituency, the PAP team said it differed fundamentally with the SDP on values.

"We believe in hard work, savings, family responsibility and community support. We reject the politics of envy and division," it said.

"We must remain a cohesive, fair and just society, keep social mobility alive, and always uplift the more vulnerable in our midst."

The letter was signed by the four members of the PAP team: Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Ms Sim Ann, Mr Christopher de Souza and Mr Edward Chia.

They added that the SDP's campaign had been based on "significant falsehoods that have been exposed". The PAP had, during the campaign, disputed several statements made by the opposition party, including a claim that the PAP wanted to raise the population here to 10 million.

The PAP had said the claim was false.

The PAP wrote: "They have also not been forthright on the huge recurrent fiscal liabilities that their programmes will incur. They want to raise income tax, GST for luxury goods, corporate tax, impose wealth taxes, capital gains taxes, and reinstate estate duties...

"They will run down our resources, leaving less for our children and grandchildren."

The letter also outlined PAP's efforts on job creation and - referring to the constituency as the green lung of Singapore - said it was committed to a greener and more sustainable future.

In a response described as an "e-letter", the SDP candidates put up a post on Facebook, characterising the differences between the parties this way: "The SDP and PAP differ in the type of society each party envisions. The SDP believes in helping the marginalised, the poor in society, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond."

The SDP also accused the PAP of attempting to "steal this election by deliberately calling an election during the present Covid-19 pandemic".

The SDP candidates said: "They politicised the management of Covid-19 task force by appointing themselves and promoting themselves in front of the media. Now, they have called for an election to legitimise their own missteps."

Responding to allegations of falsehoods levelled at their party, the SDP said: "It appears that Pofma (Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act) has emerged as a means of political distraction to mask PAP's inexperience and poor track record."

The SDP also accused the PAP and its supporters of "indulging in hate speech against those who hold different political views".

"This negativity has been internalised by many of its supporters and contributes to their rabid tone both offline and online."

The SDP also reiterated its social policies, including the suspension of the goods and services tax and an assistance programme for retirees and those who have been retrenched.

The SDP team in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, comprising Dr James Gomez, Mr Alfred Tan, Ms Min Cheong and Mr Tan Jee Say, added: "When in Parliament, we can help steer the response to Covid-19 and also the economy for a safe and prosperous Singapore by ensuring robust checks and balances".

