Probation for woman, 20, who falsely claimed rape after man refused to pay $1,200 for sex

A woman who falsely accused a man of raping her after he refused to pay her $1,200 for consensual sex when she was 19 years old was sentenced to probation on Monday (Oct 27).

Claris Ling Min Rui, now aged 20, must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am for a year, and perform 60 hours of community service as part of her sentence.

On Sept 1, Ling pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment and giving false information to a public servant.

She met the 43-year-old man on Sugarbook, a sugar dating app, and agreed to go on a date with him in March this year.

The man had agreed to pay her $200 for her "time".

After going for drinks at a bar, the pair went to a Cavenagh Road hotel where they engaged in consensual sex.

Things soured when Ling asked the man for $1,200 and he refused.

The Straits Times reported in September that the man offered Ling $500 after she scolded him.

Angered, she called the police and claimed that she was raped by the man while intoxicated.

Police officers who attended to the case reviewed the hotel's closed-circuit television footage and found that it was inconsistent with Ling's account.

She later admitted that she had lied because the man refused to pay her what she wanted.

