Clarke Quay New Year's Eve party: 4 youths to be charged over Covid-19 safety breaches

SINGAPORE - Four youth who allegedly breached multiple safe management measures at a New Year's Eve party at Clarke Quay will be charged in court on Tuesday (Jan 25).

The four are aged between 19 and 22, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jan 24).

Another four people at the party on Dec 31 last year have been fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures.

The incident, which was captured on video and uploaded on social media, is believed to have involved hundreds in a spontaneous countdown party in front of Riverside Point.

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 had said it involved blatant breaches of safe management rules, calling it a potential superspreading event.

Videos showed the rowdy crowd cheering, singing, celebrating and counting down to the New Year.

Many also had their masks pulled down.

One man was captured on video standing on an elevated platform, pouring liquid from a bottle into the crowd.

Staff of eateries in the area later told The Straits Times that trash, including alcohol bottles and beer cans, was strewn along the entire stretch the next morning.

A worker at a nearby convenience store said the crowd dispersed only at around 4am.

In its statement on Monday, the URA said enforcement agencies have been investigating the incident.

"Further investigations into other individuals are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken against them if they are found to have breached any safe management measures, which are put in place to protect the public," said the statement.

“As we are still in the midst of a pandemic, it is important that everyone is socially responsible and complies with the prevailing safe management measures, such as a proper wearing of masks, maintaining a distance of 1m between each other and remaining in groups of five individuals or fewer.”

It added that agencies will be stepping up enforcement of the measures across the island in the lead up to Chinese New Year.

“The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals and food and beverage premises,” it said.

“We urge everyone to play their part to protect their own health and that of others.”

