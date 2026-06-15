Class 3, 3A licence holders can now drive electric light goods vehicles, electric small buses

Class 3 and 3A driving licence holders can now drive heavier electric light goods vehicles (eLGVs) and electric small buses of up to 3,00kg in unladen weight, the traffic police stated on Sunday (June 14).

The move, which was first announced in December last year, is part of Singapore's commitment to fully transit to clean energy vehicles by 2040.

Prior to the change, Class 3 and 3A driving licence holders were already allowed to operate such vehicles with an unladen weight of up to 2,500kg.

In its news release on Sunday, police said that they have assessed the handling characteristics and dimensions of such vehicles and found them to be similar to internal combustion engine vehicles with an unladen weight of up to 2,500kg.

Sharing its assessment, the police said: "eLGVs and electric light buses are typically 400kg to 500kg heavier due to their battery weight, with these batteries usually positioned beneath the vehicle floor, which creates a lower centre of gravity and enhances vehicle stability."

They added that the fundamental road handling characteristics and dimensions of such electric vehicles are also similar to vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE).

The change, effective June 15, does not affect ICE light goods vehicles and small buses, which will continue to require operators to hold a valid Class 4 or Class 4P driving licence.

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editor@asiaone.com