Man and son shake claw machines at Serangoon mall to get prizes within

A claw machine operator has filed a police report after a man and his son were caught on camera shaking its claw machines and stealing the fallen prizes.

The incident occurred on Saturday (July 25) at around 1.36pm at the FortuneClaw claw machines on the first floor lobby at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Fang (transliterated), 35, told the Chinese newspaper that he discovered one of the claw machine's camera lenses was broken. He then reviewed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to find out what happened.

The CCTV footage showed a family of four standing in front of a row of claw machines.

A man, presumably the father, is seen reaching up and grabbing the top of one machine before giving it a forceful shake, causing multiple prizes to fall. A shorter man, believed to be his son, then imitates him, shaking the machine in the same manner.

Another clip shows the son taking a plastic box and plush toy from a second machine and hands one to a younger boy.

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Fang estimated the losses to be $150, with at least eight items stolen including a plush toy and game cards, as well as a damaged camera lens.

"Not only did the father not stop his child, but he also encouraged him to shake the machine," Fang said.

He highlighted that each claw machine weighs 80kg to 120kg, adding that the consequences would be dire if it were to tip over and injure a child.

Fang filed a police report and shared the video online to warn other operators to be more vigilant.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com