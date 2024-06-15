Award Banner
Sentosa beaches closed due to oil spill from Pasir Panjang Terminal

The oil slick was seen on Tanjong Beach on the morning of June 15.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
PUBLISHED ONJune 15, 2024 4:46 AMBySarah Koh

SINGAPORE - A clean-up operation is under way after oil washed up the coast of Sentosa's Tanjong Beach on June 15, a day after a damaged cargo tank leaked oil into the sea at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

A video sent to The Straits Times by a reader showed thick, dark-coloured oil in the waters of Tanjong Beach, staining the sand along the shoreline.

In an advisory on its website, Sentosa said: "The waters of Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso Beach on Sentosa are currently closed for beach cleanup, due to instances of oil spillage observed in the sea waters."

It added: "During this period, guests can still use our beaches, but swimming and sea activities in and along the waters will not be allowed."

Meanwhile, clean-up operations are under way at Pasir Panjang Terminal after a boat hit another vessel on June 14.

The incident involved the Netherlands-flagged dredging boat Vox Maxima and the Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour, which was stationary.

The spill has been contained, according to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

ST has contacted the Sentosa Development Corporation and MPA for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

