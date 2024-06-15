Sentosa beaches closed due to oil spill from Pasir Panjang Terminal

SINGAPORE - A clean-up operation is under way after oil washed up the coast of Sentosa's Tanjong Beach on June 15, a day after a damaged cargo tank leaked oil into the sea at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

A video sent to The Straits Times by a reader showed thick, dark-coloured oil in the waters of Tanjong Beach, staining the sand along the shoreline.

In an advisory on its website, Sentosa said: "The waters of Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso Beach on Sentosa are currently closed for beach cleanup, due to instances of oil spillage observed in the sea waters."

It added: "During this period, guests can still use our beaches, but swimming and sea activities in and along the waters will not be allowed."

Meanwhile, clean-up operations are under way at Pasir Panjang Terminal after a boat hit another vessel on June 14.

The incident involved the Netherlands-flagged dredging boat Vox Maxima and the Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour, which was stationary.

The spill has been contained, according to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

ST has contacted the Sentosa Development Corporation and MPA for more information.

