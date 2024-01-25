Clean up your mess: Bus driver allegedly refuses to drive after passenger spills drink

Who should clean up the mess?

A man took to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 24), narrating how an upset bus captain allegedly refused to continue driving until a passenger who spilled her drink in the vehicle cleaned it up.

The passenger who uploaded the post, Claudio Chua, wrote: "Bus driver refused to move off unless the passenger who spilled the drink cleans it up herself."

There was no mention of the bus operator, service number or where this location was.

An image captured of the incident showed the contents of a drink splattered all over the entrance of the bus where a child and mother were seated.

It is not known if the child and the mother were the ones responsible for the mess.

Netizens were quick to comment on Chua's post agreeing with the bus captain's decision in asking the passenger to clean the mess.

Some even said that the passenger should pay a cleaning fee to the bus captain, if he indeed ended up cleaning up the mess.

Others commented that in such situations, they will offer to clean up their own mess.

However, there were a few who felt that accidents do happen, and that it might be hard for the passenger to clean up the spill.

Chua also shared in the comments that he heard the bus captain telling the passenger to clean the floor.

"Not impossible to clean it entirely but not easy feat too. But end of the day he just wants the passenger to be responsible to do something about it," Chua said, in response to the comments.

Chua mentioned in the comments that he then exited the bus and took another one instead. And that he doesn't know if the passenger did indeed clean up the mess.

Passengers are strongly encouraged not to "smoke, eat, drink or litter in the bus". Tower Transit said that "it is the social responsibility of every passenger to keep our public buses clean".

AsiaOne has reached out to Chua for comment.

