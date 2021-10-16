Cleaner, 54, dies in Punggol HDB trash compactor

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old cleaner was found dead in the central refuse chute compactor room of Block 623C in Punggol Central on Saturday (Oct 16) morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force at about 8.15am, the police said in a statement.

No foul play is suspected and the police are investigating it as a case of unnatural death.

The man, a block cleaner with Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council, was found caught between the door and the discharge outlet of the waste compactor in the central rubbish chute, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement.

Identified only as Mr Lee, the Singaporean was employed by Lian Cheng Contracting.

MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed Lian Cheng to stop all works involving access to central rubbish chutes, as well as the operation of waste compactors.

Mr Sharael Taha, chairman of the town council, was at the scene to console and help the family. He said the town council is working closely with the employer and the authorities in their investigations.

We had an unfortunate accident involving one of our Town Council cleaners in Punggol Shore today. Police investigations... Posted by Yeo Wan Ling on Friday, October 15, 2021

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, MP for the Punggol Shore ward, was also at the scene with her team to offer assistance and console the cleaner's family.

In a Facebook post, Ms Yeo requested members of the public who had received images of the incident to delete them and refrain from circulating them. She also asked for the public to respect the privacy of the man's family.

This current case brings the total number of workplace fatalities in Singapore to 32 this year.

In 2016, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker was crushed to death while operating waste compacting machinery in Bedok.