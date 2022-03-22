Cleaner finds man, 83, dead among bushes along busy CTE, alerts police

While cleaning the roads along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday (March 20) morning, a cleaner unexpectedly found the body of an 83-year-old man lying among the bushes.

Shocked by the discovery, the cleaner quickly called the police.

This incident took place along the CTE towards the SLE.

Aside from the police cars parked along the expressway where the body was found, there were also two police cars parked below the HDB blocks nearby, said Shin Min Daily News reporters at the scene.

Police officers were also stationed around the area to prevent the public from entering the area.

A pair of red slippers was found near the bushes, reported Shin Min. The police were also seen on site taking photographs of the scene and collecting pieces of evidence.

It is believed that the elderly man lived alone in one of the nearby HDB flats. The area where the body was found is near block 472, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 10.25am last Sunday.

The old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at the location by a paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

