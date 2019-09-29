Cleaner fined $2,200 for disposing coffin into Kallang River: NEA

Two rectangular boxes - which turned out to be the inner and outer crates of a single coffin - were sighted floating on the Kallang River near Upper Boon Keng Road on May 8, 2019.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A cleaner has been fined $2,200 for "knowingly and wilfully" discarding a coffin into the Kallang River, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Saturday (Sept 28).

Two rectangular boxes - which turned out to be the inner and outer crates of a single coffin - were sighted floating on the Kallang River near Upper Boon Keng Road on May 8 this year. The NEA was alerted to the unusual find and they were briskly removed in the afternoon the same day.

The Straits Times understands that the cleaner, Mr Rajasingam Ramasamy, was engaged by a casket company to dispose of the coffin but he failed to do so.

The coffin was used to repatriate a body back to Singapore and was meant to be hacked up into pieces of wood and disposed of as regular trash.

"NEA's investigations found that the accused had knowingly and wilfully discarded the coffin into the river, and his irresponsible actions had caused public alarm," NEA said in a statement.

Waterways are meant to convey rainwater to reservoirs or the sea, NEA said. Businesses and members of the public must keep the waterways clean by not polluting or discharging bulky items into them.

The maximum sentence for indiscriminate disposal of bulky waste is a fine of up to $5,000 for a first court conviction, and up to $10,000 or jail for up to three months or both for subsequent convictions.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
NEA (National Environment Agency)

TRENDING

The most popular Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix on weekends
The most popular Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix on weekends
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on AYE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on AYE
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
For Thailand&#039;s &#039;pretties&#039;, wages high, but also risk
For Thailand's 'pretties', wages high, but also risk
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Mum&#039;s guilt story: My 3-year-old son weighed 75kg
Mum's guilt story: My 3-year-old son weighed 75kg
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Song Hye-kyo enrols in New York art school: Report
Song Hye-kyo enrols in New York art school: Report
Kung fu legend Bruce Lee&#039;s home being torn down
Kung fu legend Bruce Lee's home being torn down

LIFESTYLE

TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do

Home Works

7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore&#039;s Northeast region
Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore's Northeast region
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher

SERVICES