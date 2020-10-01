Cleaners thought abandoned baby's crying was from a toy doll

It began with a soft crying sound and ended with two cleaners saving the life of an abandoned newborn boy.

As Mr Patwari Shamim and Mr Mostafa Kamal drove a buggy to collect rubbish bins from the 17 refuse chute chambers around Block 534 in Bedok North Street 3 on Tuesday morning, they heard crying in one of the bins.

Mr Patwari, 24, thought he had misheard and asked his colleague. Mr Mostafa, 37, had also heard it and said it was probably a discarded toy doll with its batteries still intact.

In a decision that could well have decided the baby's fate, Mr Patwari, who was driving, stopped the buggy for Mr Mostafa to check the bin.

The Bangladeshi cleaners related their account in a mixture of English and Bengali to The New Paper yesterday.

When Mr Mostafa opened the bin, a sheet of newspaper was on top. Below it was a Sheng Siong supermarket plastic bag that looked wet and bloody. He stepped back in shock. Something in the bag had moved.

Mr Patwari decided to look for himself and he could make out tiny limbs thrashing inside the bag.

He said: "Usually, we would just throw the plastic bag away. We have found dolls before that made crying sounds.

"But the crying coming from inside the bag was now very loud and it made me scared."