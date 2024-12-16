'Clear case of negligence': Man injured after tripping over safety pole base at Queenstown carpark exit

He called himself an accident victim.

A man was injured after tripping over the base of a safety pole at a Queenstown carpark exit on Nov 30 afternoon.

Stomp contributor Darren was walking to the Margaret Drive Hawker Centre when it happened some time after 3pm.

"I fell very hard on the rough road and sustained multiple injuries," recounted the Stomp contributor, who shared photos of the wounds on his hand and legs.

"I had to go to the A&E for treatment immediately. It was a painful ordeal."

He ranted: "The pole stump should never have remained bare! It was a potential hazard!

"This was a clear case of negligence."

But on whose part?

A photo he shared shows the "pole stump" on the road as part of the barrier at the carpark exit. The area is not meant for pedestrians.

The Stomp contributor continued: "My injuries could leave permanent scars on my body and a deformed finger on my body.

"As I have other chronic health issues like diabetes, there could also be further health complications due to my injuries later!"

He added: "My expensive iPad was also damaged due to the fall! My iPad is very important to me as I need to use it for work and to stay connected with the world! It is essential to my daily needs.

"Considering the dire circumstances and undue suffering I had to go through, I need to be compensated for my suffering and injuries adequately."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.