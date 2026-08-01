Clementi flat fire: 1 dead, 2 firefighters injured

Three people, including two firefighters, were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Clementi flat on Friday (July 31).

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they were alerted to a fire at Block 309 Clementi Ave 4 at around 11.10pm.

When SCDF arrived on scene, they found the living room of an eight-floor unit on fire.

Firefighters forcibly entered the living room and extinguished the fire, which involved items in the room, with two water jets.

They also found a person trapped in the kitchen.

The resident was later taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while the two firefighters who sustained burn injuries were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

About 40 residents from the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Sim Ann shared an update about the fire on Saturday (Aug 1) morning.

"While putting out the fire, SCDF personnel found an unconscious person trapped inside the unit," she wrote in a Facebook post. "The person was conveyed to hospital, and unfortunately passed away.

"My team and I are saddened by the news. May the deceased rest in peace."

She also wished the injured firefighters a speedy recovery.

"Most of the residents who had been temporarily evacuated during firefighting have been able to return to their homes by 1.30am this morning," Sim Ann, who is also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Home Affairs, added.

"As far as we know, no other resident has been injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation."

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drimac@asiaone.com