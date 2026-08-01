Clementi flat fire: Resident and 2 firefighters taken to hospital

Three people, including two firefighters, were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Clementi flat on Friday (July 31).

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they were alerted to a fire at Block 309 Clementi Ave 4 at around 11.10pm.

When SCDF arrived on scene, they found the living room of an eight-floor unit on fire.

Firefighters forcibly entered the living room and extinguished the fire, which involved items in the room, with two water jets.

They also found a person trapped in the kitchen.

The resident was later taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while the two firefighters who sustained burn injuries were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

About 40 residents from the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[[nid:741491]]

drimac@asiaone.com