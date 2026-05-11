Driver dies as Jaguar wraps around tree after 2-car accident in Clementi

A 56-year-old male car driver died on Sunday (May 10) after the the car he was driving crashed into a tree following an accident with another car in Clementi.

The accident happened at about 6.10pm along Clementi Avenue 2 towards West Coast Road.

Photographs and videos of the aftermath circulating on social media show a black Jaguar saloon car wrapped around a tree in a road divider.

The impact left the driver dangling out from his car with a pool of blood seen nearby, with debris strewn across both sides of the road.

Responding to media queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 56-year-old male driver of the Jaguar was taken unconscious to National University Hospital where he later died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com