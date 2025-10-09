Clementi Mall flooded after backflow incident, mall operations 'swiftly restored'

Parts of The Clementi Mall were flooded on Wednesday (Oct 8) night, with some areas unwalkable due to the excess water.

The incident was captured by a user on Xiaohongshu who uploaded three pictures of the mall at around 8.55pm on Wednesday night.

The photos showed various parts of The Clementi Mall, located at 3155 Commonwealth Ave West, with its floors covered in water. One picture also showed some areas being cordoned off with "Caution wet floor" signs placed on the ground.

A separate video of the incident was posted to TikTok on Thursday, showing staff cleaning the wet floors.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, a spokesperson from The Clementi Mall said that the flooding was caused by a backflow incident at a unit on Level 1 at around 8.25pm.

"Our team, together with our appointed vendor, was immediately activated to carry out rectification works and manage crowd movement," she added.

The spokesperson also said that the localised flooding was "swiftly resolved", and that mall operations were not disrupted during the incident.

"The safety of our shoppers remains our top priority, and necessary measures have been taken to ensure their well-being," she said.

