Clementi residents setting off sky lanterns sparks concerns about fire safety

A video of a number of Clementi residents setting off sky lanterns has ignited concerns from their neighbours.

The clip, sent to Lianhe Zaobao by a Clementi Peaks resident, was circulating in the residents' Telegram group chat, which has more than 800 members.

Clementi Peaks is a Build-to-Order project along Clementi Ave 1 that was launched in February 2017.

According to a few members of the Telegram group, the incident in the video occurred on the evening of June 24. The footage shows a group of more than 10 people gathered at an open-air garden of the estate to light up the lanterns.

Several children were also part of the group.

At least three sky lanterns were lit and released into the sky, with one almost getting stuck in a nearby tree.

After the video was sent to the group chat, some residents expressed that the lanterns should have been set off in an open-air area, lest the lanterns get stuck in nearby trees and cause a fire in their estate.

Others added that they hoped their neighbours would not do it again, for the safety of the residents.

No free release of sky lanterns: SCDF and CAAS

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s website, the free release of sky lanterns or lanterns is not allowed.

Members of the public who wish to release sky lanterns have to apply for clearance from the SCDF and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

An organiser is allowed up to five batches (i.e. one batch equates to 20 numbers of tethered sky lanterns), according to the SCDF.

This is because the flight of sky lanterns cannot be controlled. If released freely, they may drift to areas and heights that might affect aircraft operations by distracting pilots during take-off or landing, or might be ingested by aircraft engines, said the aviation authority.

The use of sky lanterns may be permitted if they are tethered. Tethers used must be strong enough to prevent the lanterns from breaking free.

In addition, safety marshals have to be present to supervise and prevent the lanterns from breaking free.

Safety marshals are also to be equipped with fire extinguishers to deal with fire-related contingencies.

