Clementi Stadium to close from July 7 for redevelopment, to reopen in 2030

Fitness enthusiasts who frequent Clementi Stadium will have to find a new exercise spot soon.

In social media posts uploaded on Monday (June 1), Minister for Education Desmond Lee announced that the 43-year-old stadium will be closed from July 7 until 2030 for redevelopment works.

The redevelopment was previously mentioned by Lee in 2024, when he was then Minister for National Development.

In his posts, Lee, who is MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, said the repurposed stadium will feature a new running track, a softball field, a multipurpose field for baseball or football, as well as sheltered courts.

"After more than 40 years of serving our community, Clementi Stadium will be temporarily closed for development works from 7 July 2026 to 2030," said Lee.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as our colleagues from Sport Singapore build a better space for our community. We look forward to welcoming you back to a bigger and better Clementi Stadium."

He suggested members of the public continue to stay active at nearby alternatives — Clementi Sports Centre, Jurong East Stadium and Bukit Gombak Stadium.

According to ActiveSG, Clementi Stadium is part of the Clementi Sport Centre, which is one of the oldest sports facilities in the country. The stadium currently houses a grass pitch, a fitness corner, and an eight-lane running track.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com