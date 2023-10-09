Close as kin: Employer helps long-time maid in cancer battle, foots medical bill of more than $30k

They may not share the same blood, but the years they've spent together have made them as close as kin.

An employer spent over $30,000 to help her Philippine maid of 30 years after the latter was diagnosed with breast cancer, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (Oct 8).

The domestic helper named Judith recalled how she had first felt pain in her chest in May.

Thinking it was a simple muscle strain, she ignored the discomfort - until she took a shower one day and found a hard lump on her right breast.

She then informed her employer, surnamed Fu, of her condition, and the latter immediately took her to the hospital for a checkup.

Judith, 55, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer which had spread to her lymph node and was told that she needed a mastectomy.

"After her surgery in July, the doctor did a biopsy and informed us that she had to undergo 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

"She's completed three sessions of chemotherapy," Fu, 65, told Shin Min.

To help Judith, Fu and her family have paid over $30,000 so far for surgery, hospital, consultation and other fees.

The above do not include the cost for chemotherapy - which is priced at around $24,000.

Since Judith is a foreigner, she doesn't have subsidies for her medical expenses here.

"If she needs medication or follow-up consultations, they could become a considerable expense," Fu said. "At present, I can only do my best to find ways to deal with it and help her tide over tough times."

'She is very important to our family'

Fu also revealed that she had suffered from breast cancer six years ago, and underwent breast reconstruction surgery.

"Because I experienced the same illness, I felt very sad when I saw our helper fighting the same disease. I hope she can recover soon."

Fu explained to Shin Min that she wants to help Judith where she can, adding that Judith is very close to Fu's two sons whom she has cared for over the years.

"She is very important to our family," Fu said.

Judith also said that her employers treat her very well, and although her contract will expire next month, she intends to renew it for two more years so that she can repay her employer's kindness.

"I am lucky to have met such an employer."

