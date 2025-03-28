Close to a million Singaporean households to receive U-Save and S&CC rebates in April

More than 950,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive rebates on their utility and conservancy bills in April.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the latest tranche of rebates in a statement on Friday (March 28), and said that eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save rebates and up to one month of Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates, both being dependent on their type of units.

For example, those living in a one- or two-room flat will receive $95 in both GST voucher (GSTV) and Cost-of-Living U-Save rebates. The same household will also receive one month of S&CC rebates.

In total, eligible Singaporean HDB households will receive up to $760 of U-Save rebates, as well as up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates for the financial year.

The rebates in April will be the first quarterly disbursement for financial year 2025.

They are part of the government's permanent GSTV and enhanced Assurance Package schemes that are meant to help lower- to middle-income households with the rising cost of living.

"As announced at Budget 2025, additional U-Save will be provided to help Singaporean HDB households cope with their utilities expenses in April and October 2025," said MOF.

U-Save and S&CC rebates will be automatically credited into the eligible household's accounts by SP Services and the town councils respectively.

Those with queries on the U-Save rebates can contact SP Group at 6671 7117 or visit its website.

Residents can check their eligibility for S&CC rebates by logging into the MyHDBPage via HDB InfoWEB with their Singpass.

