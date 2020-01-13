Close shave for female biker as iron pipe hits her on PIE

When she saw an object flying from an open-top lorry towards her motorcycle, she thought it was a piece of string.

Then Ms Ismawati Ali, 40, realised it was an iron pipe or rod - and it was heading towards her head.

She managed to duck her head out of the way while maintaining control of her 800cc Kawasaki Z800 motorcycle.

But the object struck her left shoulder, with the impact causing her to jerk backwards and the bike to wobble on the Pan-Island Expressway.

Fortunately, she managed to steady herself and continue riding towards Bukit Batok, where she was meeting a Carousell seller, on Thursday evening last week.

Ms Ismawati, 40, told The New Paper yesterday that the incident occurred when she was travelling at 75kmh on the right-most lane, about a car length's behind the lorry, which was in the centre lane.

It was laden with metal recyclables such as iron scraps.

The accountant said: "When the metre-long pipe flew towards me, I quickly bent down and it hit my shoulder really hard. My shoulder jerked sharply backwards.

"My bike wobbled a little, and I gripped the handlebars tightly to prevent it from going out of control."