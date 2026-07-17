100 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide CNB operation, drugs worth over $34k seized

One hundred suspected drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), with drugs worth more than $34,000 seized.

In a statement on Friday (July 17), CNB said the operation, which was carried out from July 12 to 17, covered areas including Boon Lay, Ghim Moh, Jurong, Kallang, Tampines, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

It said about 859g of cannabis, 120g of heroin, 85g of 'Ice', 3g of Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and $252.75 in cash were seized during the operation, adding that the drugs could potentially feed the addiction of 228 abusers for a week.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean man on July 14 for suspected drug trafficking offences after acting on information received.

Searches of the man's motorcycle, which was parked near Woodlands Street 13, and at his home near Segar Road led to the seizure of about 689g of cannabis, 9g of 'Ice' and drug paraphernalia.

In another case, CNB led a joint enforcement operation on July 16 at a foreign worker dormitory in the vicinity of Jurong, involving officers from the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority.

The operation targeted drug abuse, trafficking and other criminal activities, resulting in the seizure of about 15g of cannabis.

Nine Bangladeshi men aged between 22 and 40 were arrested for drug-related offences. Among them, three were for suspected drug trafficking and consumption offences.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, trafficking in controlled drugs is an offence. Those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

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