CNB joins local authorities in Batam raid; warns Singaporeans and PRs against using drugs overseas

Four Singaporeans in Batam were among the 100-odd people checked when officers from Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and local agencies raided a public entertainment outlet on the night of Jan 17.

CNB officers participated in the anti-drug operation led by Indonesian counterpart BNN as part of efforts to tackle drug use by Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) overseas.

Five Indonesians were nabbed for suspected drug-related offences, said CNB and BNN in a joint statement on Friday (Jan 30).

CNB deputy director Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang said the multi-agency operation highlights the strong partnership between both countries in tackling drug trafficking and abuse.

"This operation serves as a warning to drug abusers who think that they can evade CNB's detection by going overseas to consume drugs.

"There is no refuge for you if you continue to commit drug offences, especially if you disrespect the laws of other countries as well."

It is an offence for Singaporeans or Permanent Residents to consume controlled drugs overseas, and the Misuse of Drugs Act states that one "may be dealt with as if that offence had been committed within Singapore".

Offenders could face jail time of between one year to 10 years, or a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

