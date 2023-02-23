CNB arrests 32-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking, seizes 5kg of drugs

SINGAPORE — A 32-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 21) for suspected drug trafficking offences after close to 5kg of controlled drugs with an estimated street value of $182,000 were seized.

The haul comprised about 2kg of cannabis, 960g of heroin, 130g of Ice, 120g of ketamine, 260g of Ecstasy tablets, and 1.3kg of powdery substances believed to contain controlled drugs.

In a statement on Thursday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said the more than 2kg of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 300 abusers for a week. The heroin can feed the addiction of about 460 abusers for the same duration.

During the operation on Tuesday afternoon, the man was arrested when he was in a car — a Mercedes-Benz — parked in the vicinity of Bukit Timah Road.

CNB officers escorted him to his home in Punggol Field, where some of the drugs, including the cannabis, heroin, and Ice and Ecstasy tablets, were found.

Superintendent William Tan, CNB's senior assistant director of intelligence operations, said drug traffickers continue to peddle drugs and profit at the expense of people's lives and livelihoods, despite knowing the harm.

"To prevent and disrupt the circulation of drugs in our society, CNB has... tough laws and robust enforcement to send a strong signal of deterrence against illicit drug activities," he said.

Anyone who is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis or 15g of pure heroin may face the death penalty.

The man was arrested from a Mercedes-Benz sedan parked in the vicinity of Bukit Timah Road.

PHOTO: Central Narcotics Bureau

ALSO READ: Secret society member gets jail, caning for running drug-selling operation at Geylang coffee shop

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.