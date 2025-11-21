More than 4.3kg heroin among drugs seized, 140 arrested in islandwide operation

One hundred and forty suspected drug offenders were arrested and drugs seized in an islandwide operation from Nov 10 to 21, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Friday (Nov 21).

The drugs seized include about 4.3kg of heroin, cannabis, Ice and Ecstasy tablets, among others.

Also seized was a small amount of ketamine and numerous vape-related products including 316 e-vaporisers and 1,342 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $892,000, and the heroin, Ice and cannabis could potentially feed the addiction of 2,873 abusers for a week.

The operation was conducted in areas including Bedok, Bugis, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Jurong, Sembawang and Yishun.

Over 1,600 e-vaporisers and pods seized in Yishun

On Nov 13, a 36-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences at a residential unit near Yishun Ring Road.

Cash amounting to about $5,320 and various foreign currencies such as Thai baht and Brunei dollars were seized from the unit.

Numerous vape-related product, including 304 e-vaporisers and 1,337 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, were seized following a search of his car.

Heroin seizure in Jurong East

During another raid in a residential unit in Jurong East Avenue on the same day, four Singaporeans, including a 53-year-old woman, was arrested for suspected drug abuse.

About $6,065 in cash and drugs including more than 1kg of heroin were seized from the unit.

Assortment of drugs seized, 3 arrested

During a raid at a hotel in Bugis on Nov 18, three Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug trafficking and suspected drug-related offences.

Apart from about $9,080 in cash, drugs including about 2kg of heroin were seized from the three suspects.

Investigations into the suspects are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import, sell or distribute etomidate-laced e-vaporisers will face prosecution.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or "pure heroin", or 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

