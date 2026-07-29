More than 5.5kg of cannabis among $142k worth of drugs seized; 3 Singaporeans arrested

More than 5.5kg of cannabis, over 11 times Singapore's 500g threshold for the mandatory death penalty for trafficking, was seized in a series of Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operations on July 27.

Three Singaporeans aged between 27 and 34 were arrested for suspected drug-related offences, while drugs worth more than $142,000 were recovered.

The bureau said in a news release on Wednesday (July 29) morning that the operations were conducted in the vicinities of Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah and Pasir Ris.

About 5.52kg of cannabis, 132g of 'Ice', 145kg of ketamine and four lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps were seized.

CNB said the haul could potentially feed the addiction of 860 abusers for a week.

CNB officers arrested a 34-year-old man at a void deck of a residential block in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 for suspected drug trafficking offences on July 27.

He was escorted to a residential unit in a neighbouring block, where a search yielded four LSD stamps, about 879g of cannabis and about 123g of 'Ice'.

Following further investigation, officers mounted a second operation and arrested a 29-year-old man for alleged drug trafficking offences at the lift landing of a residential block in the vicinity of Pasir Ris Street 11.

A search of his unit yielded about 4,641g of cannabis and 145g of ketamine.

CNB officers mounted a third operation later that afternoon, arresting a 27-year-old man in his residential unit near Jalan Bukit Ho Swee for alleged drug offences.

About 9g of 'Ice' was recovered from the unit.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for anyone to traffic or offer to traffic in a controlled drug, regardless of whether they are doing it on their own behalf, or on the behalf of another person.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, the offender could face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing into the alleged drug activities of all arrested persons, the bureau said.

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