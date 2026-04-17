104 people arrested, $281k worth of drugs seized including over 1kg of 'Ice' in islandwide operation

Hundred and four alleged drug offenders were arrested and drugs worth an estimated $281,000 were seized during an islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a news release on Friday (April 17), CNB said it carried out the operation between April 12 and 17 covering areas such as Bendemeer, Clementi, Jurong West, Marine Parade, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

About 1.08kg of Ice, 793g of cannabis, 345g of heroin, 49g of 'Ecstasy', 38g of cannabis product, 5g of ketamine, 10 gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) tablets, four Erimin-5 tablets, 10 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, and cash amounting to $6,708 were seized.

The bureau said the drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $281,000, adding that the heroin, 'Ice' and cannabis seized can potentially feed the addiction of 894 abusers for a week.

CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Tampines Avenue 9 on April 14 and arrested a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both Singaporeans, for suspected drug abuse.

A search of the unit uncovered a small amount of 'Ice' and drug paraphernalia which were all seized.

After the couple's arrest, officers raided a shop in the vicinity of Bedok North, where a 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offence. A follow-up raid was then conducted at her residential unit in Tampines.

A total of 52g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were seized from the lockers at her workplace and her residential unit.

Her arrest for suspected drug trafficking led to two further raids in the vicinity of Bedok Reservoir View and Compassvale Street, where a 46-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested, also for suspected drug trafficking.

The 46-year-old is the husband of the 40-year-old woman arrested at Bedok North.

On the same day, CNB officers also carried out three operations in the vicinity of Prinsep Street, Telok Blangah Rise and Yishun Avenue 1.

These led to the arrests of a 34-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences, and two Singaporean woman, aged 32 and 26, for alleged drug abuse.

Various drugs and cash amounting to about $2,305 were seized in the three raids.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for anyone to traffic or offer to traffic in a controlled drug, regardless of whether they are doing it on their own behalf, or on the behalf of another person.

If found guilty of of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine (or pure heroin), or more than 250g of methamphetamine, the offender may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing into the alleged drug activities of all arrested persons, the bureau said.

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