12-year-old girl among 78 arrested for alleged drug abuse; over $200k worth of drugs seized

A total of 78 drug offenders were arrested and drugs worth over $200,000 were seized during an islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a news release on Friday (May 22), CNB said it carried out the operation between May 18 and 22, covering areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Jurong West, North Bridge Road, Punggol and Tampines.

About 1.9kg of heroin, 469g of cannabis, 351g of 'Ice', 30g of 'Ecstasy', 1,190 Emirin-5 tablets, two bottles of liquid gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and cash amounting to $5,637.60 were seized.

The bureau said the the heroin, 'Ice' and cannabis seized can potentially feed the addiction of 1,196 abusers for a week.

Operation mounted after 12-year-old's arrest for alleged drug abuse

Superintendent (Supt) Eugene Tan, a commanding officer of two enforcement divisions at the bureau, said CNB officers conducted follow-up investigations after a 12-year-old Singaporean girl was arrested for suspected drug abuse last week.

Preliminary investigations found that a 30-year-old man had allegedly allowed the girl to consume drugs.

CNB officers then mounted an operation on May 18 at a residential unit in the vicinity of North Bridge Road, where they arrested the 30-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug abuse and permitting a young person to consume drug.

A 16-year-old Singaporean girl was also arrested for suspected drug abuse.

The bureau said its officers had to conduct forced entry as both suspects refused to comply with orders to open the door.

A search of the unit uncovered drug paraphernalia which were seized.

Also on May 18, CNB carried out an operation at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 where a 57-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at a void deck for alleged drug trafficking offences.

During a subsequent search of the man's unit, a total of 1.78kg of heroin, 454g of cannabis, 228g of 'Ice', 29g of Ecstasy, 1,190 Erimin-5 tablets, and cash amounting to about $5,110 were seized.

Later the same day, officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Punggol Place and arrested a 43-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug trafficking offences. A 44-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested for alleged drug abuse.

Both suspects failed to comply with lawful orders from CNB officers and a forced entry was conducted, and officers seized a total of 59g of 'Ice' and five 'Ecstasy' tablets.

Referring to the 12-year-old's arrest, Supt Tan said the case is "particularly troubling" as young and vulnerable children were exposed to drugs.

"Drug abuse not only destroys lives but also places youths at risk and causes lasting harm to families and the wider community."

Investigations are ongoing into the alleged drug activities of all arrested persons, the bureau said.

editor@asiaone.com