2 suspected drug traffickers nabbed, more than 4kg of cannabis and over $420k in cash seized

Two Singaporean men, aged 29 and 47, have been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for suspected drug trafficking offences near Holland Village in Queenstown.

The 47-year-old man was arrested on Jan 17, while the 29-year-old was arrested the next day.

In a media statement on Tuesday (Jan 20), CNB said the heroin, Ice and cannabis seized from the duo could potentially feed the addiction of 723 abusers for a week.

The first case was uncovered when police officers responded to a call for assistance at a home in Holland Drive on Jan 17 and found drugs and a large sum of cash.

CNB officers then took over the case and arrested the 47-year-old suspect, having found about 4,113g of cannabis, 135g of Ice, 31g of Ecstasy, 40 Emirin-5 tablets, drug utensils and cash amounting to $420,383.30.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested in an operation by CNB officers in the same area the next day.

A search of the latter's home in Chua Chu Kang led to the seizure of about 393g of ketamine, 101g of Ice, 17g of Ecstasy tablets and cash amounting to $180.20.

The drugs seized from the two suspects have a street value of more than $123,000, said CNB.

"A total of about 4,113g of cannabis, 393g of ketamine, 236g of Ice, 49g of Ecstasy, 40 Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to $420,563.50 were seized," said the bureau.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis faces the death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of both suspects are ongoing.

