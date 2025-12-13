7 migrant workers arrested in CNB's anti-drug raid at dormitories

Seven Bangladeshi men aged between 20 and 40 years old were arrested for alleged drug-related offences in separate enforcement operations conducted at migrant worker dormitories in Choa Chu Kang, Jurong and Seletar.

In a statement on Saturday (Dec 13), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that the operations were conducted from Dec 8 to 11.

CNB said that four men aged between 20 and 40 arrested on Dec 11 were from a dormitory in Choa Chu Kang.

A small amount of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia were found and seized from a 24-year-old suspect.

During another operation at a dormitory in Seletar on Dec 9, a 23-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug consumption offences.

A 29-year-old man who was found with a small amount of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia was arrested for suspected drug trafficking.

The last suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested at a dormitory in Jurong West on Dec 8 for suspected drug consumption.

The four-day operation involved officers from the Singapore Police Force, CNB, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Health Sciences Authority, Singapore Customs and Ministry of Manpower, as part of the agencies' sustained efforts to clamp down on illegal activities, including drug offences and other crimes.

Superintendent Lim Wee Beng, deputy director of CNB's enforcement division, said: "CNB will take decisive action against drug activities, no matter where it occurs - in our communities, workplaces or residential premises.

"Drugs have no place in Singapore, and those involved in drug activities will face the full force of the law."

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

According to CNB’s annual statistics report in February, the total number of drug abusers arrested in 2024 — at 3,175 — is more than the 3,122 seen in 2023.

The number of new abusers also rose — from 952 nabbed in 2023 to 966 in 2024.

[[nid:726006]]

editor@asiaone.com