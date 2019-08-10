CNB officer allegedly assaulted man multiple times to extort confession

SINGAPORE - A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer allegedly assaulted a man multiple times to extort a confession involving some drugs found in the latter's possession.

Vengedesh Raj Nainar Nagarajan, 32, was charged in court last Friday (Oct 4) with three counts of voluntarily causing hurt to extort a confession.

If convicted of the offence, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned for each charge.

He is accused of assaulting the man in a toilet at the Woodlands Checkpoint CNB Block B office on the third storey between 5.58am and 9.30am on Jan 2, 2017.