Foreigner arrested in Balestier; over 3kg of cannabis seized from car

A 25-year-old male foreign national was arrested on Tuesday (July 7) for suspected drug trafficking offences after Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers intercepted his car in Balestier, where they found over 3kg of cannabis.

A total of about 3,329g of cannabis, 121g of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, 55g of Ecstasy and cast amounting to $1,259.90 were seized from the man's car and residential unit in Geylang East.

In its statement on Wednesday, the drug authority stated that the drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $81,000 and could potentially feed the addiction of 546 abusers for a week.

Accounting for the operation, CNB said that its officers intercepted the car which the 25-year-old was travelling in along Kim Keat Road. There, CNB officers found about 3129g of cannabis on the floorboard of the rear passenger seat.

The operation took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the authority added.

Following his arrest, the man was escorted to his residential unit at a condominium in Geylang East, where officers uncovered about 200g of cannabis, 121g of Ice and 55g of Ecstasy.

Investigations into the drug activities of the man are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

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editor@asiaone.com