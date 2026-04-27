Singapore's CNB, UK authorities smash transnational drug network; over 920kg of cannabis seized

Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom have successfully disrupted a transnational drug network in a cross-border operation, resulting in a total of 921kg of UK-bound cannabis seized in separate operations.

In a news release on Monday (April 27), CNB said a 20-foot inbound container with 509kg of cannabis was detected at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on January 3.

CNB established the drugs were transiting through Singapore and bound for the UK.

The anti-drug agency initiated a cross-border operation with the United Kingdom's Home Office International Operations, which, in turn, coordinated with the UK Border Force and the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Through the law enforcement agencies' coordination and intelligence sharing, British authorities seized a further 412kg of cannabis in a separate container bound for the UK on February 25.

Their joint efforts led to the disruption of a transnational drug network and its downstream trafficking activities, CNB said, preventing further distribution of a massive amount of drugs in the UK.

Separately, the British authorities mounted another operation in the UK, resulting in the seizure of additional quantities of cannabis and the arrest of seven people, one of whom has been charged with a drug-related offence.

CNB added that the authorities there are pursuing further leads to identify additional suspects involved.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aaron Tang, deputy director of operations at CNB, said a significant blow has been dealt to transnational drug trafficking networks that threaten the safety and security of Singaporean and British communities.

"Let this serve as a clear warning to all drug traffickers — Singapore's toughness against drugs remains absolute. We will pursue relentlessly, whether you operate within our borders or beyond them.

"Our partnerships with international law enforcement agencies ensure that there is no safe haven for those who peddle these deadly substances," he warned, adding that those who choose to traffic drugs will face the full force of the law.

Echoing AC Tang's point on partnerships, Bryan McNeil, regional manager for Asia-Pacific at the UK Home Office International Operations said: "The United Kingdom is grateful to our partners in Singapore for helping disrupt drug trafficking networks targeting the UK.

"These criminals operate across borders, so our response must also be transnational. Through real-time intelligence sharing, stronger border coordination, and shared goals, this collaboration closed gaps long exploited by organised crime."

CNB also reiterated its commitment to strengthening collaboration, enhancing operational cooperation, and sharing intelligence to respond to evolving transnational drug networks and operations.

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editor@asiaone.com