Youngest drug abuser arrested in 2025 was 12, as Singapore confronts growing regional drug threat

Instead of being able to play with friends after school, a 12-year-old arrested for drug abuse in 2025 now has to report for urine supervision, said Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann.

Speaking at the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) Workplan Seminar on Wednesday (July 22), Sim cited the case as a reminder of the need to strengthen preventive drug education efforts among youths.

Sim also highlighted a separate case in May 2026 involving a 12-year-old girl who was caught abusing methamphetamine. The girl admitted to having smoked with a 30-year-old man, who was subsequently identified and arrested by CNB officers following investigations.

Against this backdrop, Sim warned that Singapore continues to face a growing regional drug threat.

She noted that half of the 1,188 new drug abusers arrested in 2025 were below the age of 30.

While methamphetamine continues to be the most commonly abused drug, cannabis remains an area of concern, as one in two new cannabis abusers arrested were below 30 years old.

She said: "These are not faceless numbers. They are our children, our students, our neighbours, our friends."

Emphasising the importance of advocacy and preventive drug education, Sim said more must be done to ensure young people understand the dangers of drugs.

"We cannot rest on our laurels," she said.

Engaging youths before drugs do

Speaking to AsiaOne, Dervin Lua, a DrugFreeSG ambassador, said that he was inspired by CNB engagements during his schooling years and wanted to make similar contributions.

Lua has been an ambassador since 2018 and actively engages young people to advocate for a drug-free lifestyle.

While the core message about the dangers of drugs remains unchanged, Lua said that the way he approaches youths has changed over the years, especially post-Covid.

"We cannot just tell them this is wrong, because they already know it's wrong," he said, adding that it is important to convey the facts in a more deliberate and relatable manner.

Lua also highlighted the importance of combating against misinformation, especially in the age of social media.

Additionally, Lua said that youth engagements with former drug abusers have been particularly effective in helping them understand the risks of drug abuse.

"People don't like to just have facts, they want to see reality of the facts, so I think that the former abusers can bring that messaging across in a more deliberate manner," he said.

Creating a safe space for students

Jeremy Zhan, a lecturer from Republic Polytechnic's School of Sports and Health, echoed Lua's sentiments and told AsiaOne that it is important to create a safe space for students to discuss sensitive topics such as drugs.

"To open up the conversation, we first have to make the space really respectful and open, and that is where students can actually trust you as the adult to really discuss what they are thinking," Zhan said.

While providing students with key information about the risks and dangers of drugs is important, Zhan also said that involving students through guided conversations is another way to encourage reflection and help them understand the wide-ranging consequences of drug abuse.

He also shared that his work as a DrugFreeSG Champion is particularly meaningful when he sees students going beyond the classroom and volunteering their time towards promoting a drug-free lifestyle.

When asked about the one message he hopes students will remember, he said: "Every choice matters."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com