CNB's first major etomidate operation arrests 8, seizes more than 400 suspected Kpods and $22k

A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Wednesday (Sept 10) evening led to the seizure of numerous vape-related products, including more than 400 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate.

Eight Singaporeans, comprising seven men and one woman, were arrested for suspected drug offences during the operation that took place in the vicinity of Hougang Ave 9, Boon Lay Drive and Telok Blangah Rise.

Cash amounting to more than $22,500 was also seized.

CNB said in a statement the following day that this was its first major operation against a syndicate trafficking in etomidate-laced vapes, after the substance was reclassified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Sept 1.

"It (the operation) demonstrates CNB's commitment in stamping out controlled drugs, including harmful substances such as etomidate," CNB said, adding that the anti-drug agency will continue to monitor and work closely with other relevant agencies to support the government's response against etomidate.

Behind-the-scene look

AsiaOne witnessed CNB officers in action on Wednesday at a HDB block in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Rise.

Just before 5pm, about 20 officers, including those from the Special Task Force that carries out high-risk operations such as vehicle pursuits and forced entries, gathered in a briefing room at their New Bridge Road headquarters where they ran through operational details and duties.

Meanwhile, a separate group of officers were already monitoring activities at the HDB block and relaying updates to them.

At around 5.15pm, officers left their headquarters in an assortment of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and vans.

Almost immediately, the officers split into two groups - one headed for the HDB block, while the other was directed to close in on a male motorcyclist who was earlier seen collecting items from a Telok Blangah flat, from where a 26-year-old alleged trafficker was believed to be operating.

Officers were observably mindful of public safety due to the evening peak-hour traffic, and took action only when the motorcyclist exited the Central Expressway at Braddell Road at around 5.42pm.

At the red traffic light, two officers on motorcycles, supported by others in a trailing vehicle, sprang into action.

Within seconds, officers took the man into custody and escorted him into a waiting car. The interception was completed by the time the traffic signal turned green, with the group moving off to a public carpark in Serangoon for further questioning and investigation.

There, CNB officers found the man with two sealed packages containing five suspected Kpods. He admitted to receiving the packages from the alleged trafficker.

AsiaOne understands that he is assisting with investigations and was not arrested.

With the information, officers at Telok Blangah Rise prepared to raid a residential unit to which the alleged trafficker was seen returning. Some officers were armed with cutting tools in case a forced entry was required.

At this point, the alleged trafficker returned to the void deck to meet a suspected buyer, a 28-year-old man.

Officers took the opportunity to detain both men who put up a struggle and had to be subdued by officers.

CNB said that preliminary investigations revealed that both men were suspected to be transacting prior to their arrests.

The alleged trafficker was then led back to a three-room flat for a search and further investigations. There, another 26-year-old man, believed to be his accomplice, was also arrested.

Shortly after, a 23-year-old man, believed to be another buyer, was arrested outside the unit.

The flat was observed to be sparsely furnished with multiple boxes, styrofoam pieces, cardboard pieces and packing materials strewn about the hallway of the living room.

AsiaOne understands that the flat is not the registered address of the alleged trafficker and his accomplice.

Over the next hours, CNB officers moved between the living room and one of the bedrooms where the vape pods believed to be laced with etomidate were kept. They took about five hours to complete processing the scene and evidence.

A total of 327 suspected Kpods, vape-related items and packing materials were found inside the unit.

Four other Singaporeans were arrested separately by CNB officers in Boon Lay and Hougang on the same evening.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested for suspected drug offences at a residential unit along Hougang Ave 9.

Several vape-related products, along with about $20,818 in cash, 498 yuan ($90) and 5,800 ringgit ($1,700) were seized from the unit.

Separately, a 23-year-old man was arrested in his Boon Lay flat where vape-related products, including five e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate, were found.

An 18-year-old woman was later arrested outside the unit and found with vape-related products, including one e-vaporiser pod believed to contain etomidate.

CNB said that preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had planned to collect etomidate e-vaporisers from the 23-year-old man.

Stiffer penalties

On Aug 28, the government announced sterner penalties for those caught vaping from Sept 1 by increasing fines for first-time offenders and imposing mandatory supervision for repeat offenders.

As a Class C drug, etomidate is illegal to traffic, manufacture, import, possess or consume without authorisation from the relevant authorities, with offenders facing harsher penalties.

First-time Kpod abusers under 18 will be fined $500, while those over 18 will be fined $700.

Additionally, they will have to undergo a compulsory rehabilitation programme under the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and social service agencies for up to six months.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

