CNY eve clash at People's Park Complex ends up with man taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a fight allegedly broke out at People’s Park Complex on the evening of Feb 9, as most of Singapore attended Chinese New Year reunion dinners.

According to online news outlet 8World, the man was believed to have got into an altercation with diners at a foodcourt, which resulted in him receiving injuries to his nose.

It reported that the man was seen being tended to by two personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), as bloodied tissues were strewn nearby.

The SCDF said the man was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

In response to queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 1 Park Road at 6.25pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

