Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Chinese New Year

If you are heading out for reunion gatherings, or visiting friends and family to unwind, there's now more reason to "gallop" into the Year of the Horse.

Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services on the eve of Chinese New Year (Feb 16).

In addition, the operating hours of 55 bus services will also be extended to complement the extension of train operating hours.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys early and to note the changes.

NSL, EWL, CCL and TEL

The last train will depart North-South Line's City Hall MRT station for Marina South Pier and Jurong East at 1.54am and 2.09am respectively.

Meanwhile, the last train to depart from the East-West Line's City Hall MRT station for Tuas Link and Pasir Ris will be at 1.59am and 2.14am respectively.

On the Circle Line, the last train leaving from Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront MRT stations will be at 1.15am and 1.28am respectively.

The last train departing from Bayshore and Woodlands North MRT stations are at 1.30am and 1.42am respectively.

There will be no extension for Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

DTL, EWL, Punggol and Sengkang LRT

SBS Transit has also extended train services on the Downtown and North-East MRT Lines.

On the Downtown Line, the last train will leave Bugis MRT station for Bukit Panjang and Expo at 2.33am and 2.16am respectively.

The last train will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on the North-East Line for Punggol Coast and HarbourFront at 2.04am and 1.56am respectively.

Both Punggol and Sengkang LRT will also extend their operating hours.

The last LRT trains will leave Sengkang and Punggol LRT stations at 2.31am and 2.34am respectively.

Bus services

The Land Transport Authority has also announced that the operating hours of 55 bus services will be extended on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, the evening trips of 51 bus services will be brought forward. There is no change to the operating hours of these services for the morning trips.

