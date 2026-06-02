Co-founder of Chinese private investment firm sells Tanglin Hill bungalow for $76m

Chrissy Luo, the co-founder of Chinese entertainment and media investment company Shanda Group, sold her freehold bungalow in Tanglin Hill for $76 million.

The two-storey bungalow, located within the Ridley Park Good Class Bungalow (GCB) area, spans 23,979 sq ft and was sold at a price of $3,169 psf, reported The Business Times.

Luo had purchased the home for $38.8 million in 2011.

The sale of the bungalow had been contracted in December 2025 and was completed in February this year, according to the publication.

The buyer of the Tanglin Hill GCB is reportedly a naturalised Singapore citizen, and listed as a trustee that holds a Sentosa Cove bungalow.

Luo is married to Chen Tianqiao, the other co-founder of Shanda Group, who still owns a freehold bungalow in Cable Road that was purchased for $23 million in 2016.

There are currently 39 GCB areas in Singapore, including Ridout Park and Eng Neo Avenue.

Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at Singapore Realtors Inc, told The Straits Times that land within GCB areas is "extremely limited and tightly held", and that "any addition of fresh land parcels into this segment is significant and reinforces the long-term scarcity that underpins the value of good class bungalows".

Sandrasegeran also said there were 30 GCB transactions in 2025, up from 23 in 2024.

[[nid:736496]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com