Coach driver suffers seizure at Tuas Second Link, travellers delayed by 90 minutes

Passengers onboard a cross-border coach to Singapore faced an unexpected 90-minute delay after their driver reportedly had a seizure.

Speaking to Stomp on Monday (June 19), a traveller shared that she boarded the Starmart Express coach from Berjaya Times Square in Kuala Lumpur on June 11 that was headed to Golden Mile Complex.

All was well until the driver reportedly "had fits" on Tuas Second Link at about 10pm.

"Luckily the bus was stationary," she said.

In a video shared on TikTok, commuters can be seen crowding around a stationary bus.

"Imagine if the bus was on the highway. Super scary," according to the caption. "Starmart Express should send all their drivers for health screening to ensure passengers safety."

https://www.tiktok.com/@faisalhassan122/video/7243676463189216514?_r=1&_t=8dJhExmPCSu&social_sharing=v1

The passenger told Stomp that they took about 30 to 40 minutes to board another bus to Tuas Checkpoint, before waiting for Starmart Express to arrange another coach to continue their journey.

"The whole process delayed us for 90 minutes," she said, while expressing her frustration that the bus company did not check if the passengers affected were okay.

AsiaOne has reached out to Starmart Express for comment.

ALSO READ: Worth the hassle? Massive crowd seen at Johor customs ahead of Father's Day weekend

lim.kewei@asiaone.com