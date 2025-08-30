Coastal barriers, raised structures to protect Greater Southern Waterfront, Changi from rising seas

Coastal barriers, raised structures and tidal gates are among the recommended measures to protect the Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW) and Changi from the threat of rising sea levels, Singapore's National Water Agency PUB announced on Saturday (Aug 30).

The proposals are part of PUB's first site-specific coastal protection study for the City-East Coast, which also covers the upcoming Long Island project.

The Long Island project, announced in 2023, is an integrated solution that will protect the entire East Coast area. Together with GSW and Changi, the measures will form a continuous line of defence against coastal flooding.

Said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong at the inaugural Coastal Protection Exhibition on Aug 30 (Saturday) at VivoCity. "Coastal protection requires long term and careful planning. And trade offs are inevitable. There are still coastlines with unique characteristics that we will proceed with site specific studies progressively.

"We will explore solutions that will have to balance across diverse priorities, while maintaining and providing the flexibility to adjust subsequently."

The exhibition ends on Aug 31 (Sunday).

For the GSW, two coastal barriers will link eastern Sentosa to Pulau Brani and to mainland Singapore, while the third barrier will connect western Sentosa to mainland Singapore.

These barriers will remain open for maritime activities along the waterways and will only be closed during storm surges or high tides.

PUB will also upgrade existing structures, such as revetments, a sloped protective structure built along shorelines to dissipate wave energy, at Marina South and retrofit Marina Barrage to withstand future sea level rise.

In Changi, the recommended measures include bunds, revetments and tidal gates.

At Changi Beach Park, protection measures will be put in place further inland to preserve access to recreational spaces and minimise impact on intertidal habitats.

In Changi South, seawalls and revetments will be built or raised, with the potential to integrate recreational value into the area.

PUB said the designs incorporated stakeholder feedback, following consultations with residents, community groups, businesses and other participants on the solutions they hope to see.

Detailed engineering designs and environmental impact assessments will follow, with construction of the measures targeted to begin in the 2030s.

[[nid:713685]]