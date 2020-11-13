Cockroach invasion: Hundreds swarm Bukit Batok flat after fumigation, town council explains

With hundreds of cockroaches writhing on her floor, one Bukit Batok resident’s flat practically became the set of a horror movie — all because she had not sealed her rubbish chute before fumigation began.

Footage of the infestation at Block 203 Bukit Batok Street 21 surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 11), showing the pests all over a kitchen floor.

Some of them appeared to be moving and one was even caught scuttling up some cabinets.

The cockroaches had "invaded" the flat after its rubbish chute was fumigated, said Facebook page All Singapore Stuff.

This Bukit Batok HDB invaded by cockroaches after the rubbish chute kena fumigated. Walao eh super disgusting leh.. The town council how long never spray pesticide liao?! Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

In a statement posted on Facebook today (Nov 13), Jurong-Clementi Town Council clarified that notices had been put up on Oct 22 informing the residents of the block that fumigation would be carried out on Nov 4.

Residents were advised to seal their rubbish chutes with masking tape to prevent fumes and pests from entering their units.

Fumigation is carried out every three months to control the pest population in the rubbish chute, the town council added.

Addressing the video of the infestation, the town council explained, "From our conversation with the resident, we ascertained that the hopper of the rubbish chute at her unit was unfortunately not sealed, which allowed the pests to enter her house during the operation.

"We will continue to render any necessary assistance to the affected resident."

The fumigation left the resident with some 300 cockroaches in her flat, claimed opposition politician Chee Soon Juan, who has been vocal about estate and maintenance issues in the constituency he unsuccessfully contested, from delayed upgrading works to overflowing drains.

The resident had filmed the scene and sent it to him, he wrote in a Facebook post highlighting the issue on Wednesday (Nov 11) that garnered over 1,300 shares.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com