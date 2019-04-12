Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test

SINGAPORE - A code of conduct that currently focuses on mobility device users will be expanded to cover pedestrians, and will include guidelines such as encouraging them to keep left on footpaths.

In addition, e-scooter and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) users will soon need to go for a theory test before they are allowed to use their devices in public.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) made these announcements on Wednesday (Dec 4) in accepting all the latest recommendations made by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP).

The panel submitted the recommendations, which seek to improve safety of pedestrians and active mobility device users, on Sept 27.

Other recommendations by the panel include compulsory third-party liability insurance for those who use e-scooters in their work, a minimum age requirement of 16 years to use e-scooters on public paths, and banning the use of mobile phones when riding an active mobility device.

“The AMAP’s recommendations are timely and will complement existing efforts to improve path and road safety,” said the MOT. “The Government will work closely together with AMAP to implement these recommendations.”

On the code of conduct, the ministry said it is meant to encourage people to share paths safely.

“We will expand the current Code of Conduct which focuses on device users, to include guidelines to encourage pedestrians to keep left, keep to footpaths, and for all path users to be alert to their surroundings,” it said.

On the mandatory theory test, AMAP had recommended that e-scooter users be required to take the test amid mounting safety concerns about the use of the devices.

The circumstances surrounding the use of e-scooters have changed significantly since November.

E-scooters are now banned from footpaths, and can be used only on the 440km of cycling paths islandwide.

The Land Transport Authority will expand this network to 750km by 2025, and triple the current distance by 2030.

All Housing Board towns will also have a cycling path network by 2030.

Meanwhile, some 7,000 food delivery riders from the three major food delivery companies were given the option to tap a $7 million grant to switch to devices including e-bicycles.

