COE 2nd bidding results (June 2021): Prices drop slightly after previous hike

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for June 2021, Cat A closed at $47,821, Cat B at $56,032, Cat C at $37,000, Cat D at $8,501, and Cat E at $58,001.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) went down by $689. It closed this exercise at $47,821 and received 1,178 bids in total.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw a significant decrease. It received 983 bids, $4,077 lower than the previous exercise. It closed at $56,032.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) saw the smallest dip at $2. It closed at $37,000 and received 478 bids.
Cat D (Motorcycles) saw a decrease. With 864 bids, it closed at $202 lower at $8,501.
Lastly, for Cat E (Open category), 519 bids were received, and a closing price of $58,001 was announced. It closed $3,111 lower than the previous exercise.
Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for June 2021:
This article was first published in Motorist.