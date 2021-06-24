COE 2nd bidding results (June 2021): Prices drop slightly after previous hike

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for June 2021, Cat A closed at $47,821, Cat B at $56,032, Cat C at $37,000, Cat D at $8,501, and Cat E at $58,001.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) went down by $689. It closed this exercise at $47,821 and received 1,178 bids in total.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw a significant decrease. It received 983 bids, $4,077 lower than the previous exercise. It closed at $56,032.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) saw the smallest dip at $2. It closed at $37,000 and received 478 bids.

Cat D (Motorcycles) saw a decrease. With 864 bids, it closed at $202 lower at $8,501.

Lastly, for Cat E (Open category), 519 bids were received, and a closing price of $58,001 was announced. It closed $3,111 lower than the previous exercise.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for June 2021:

Category

Current COE premium
(June 2021 2nd Bidding)

Previous COE premium
(June 2021 1st Bidding)
 

Difference
 

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$47,821

$48,510

$689

(-1.42 per cent)

B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW

$56,032

$60,109

$4,077

(-6.78 per cent)

C – Goods Vehicle & Bus

 $37,000

$37,002

$2

(-0.01 per cent)

D – Motorcycle

 $8,501

$8,703

$202

(-2.32 per cent)

E – Open

 $58,001
 

$61,112

 $3,111
(-5.09 per cent)


This article was first published in Motorist.

