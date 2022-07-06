COE prices up across all categories; Open category hits all-time high at $110,524

Motorist
This was the first tender exercise to include the new 110kw power categorisation for EVs, which was announced in March.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file

In the 1sts COE bidding exercise for July 2022, Cat A closed at $78,001, Cat B at $107,800, Cat C at $54,001, Cat D at $10,889 and Cat E at $110,524.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 900 bids and saw a $3,012 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $78,001.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 695 bids and increased by $1,799. It closed at $107,800.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 160 bids and increased by $990. It closed at $54,001.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 768 bids in total and saw a $587 increase. It closed today at $10,889.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 340 bids and saw an increase of $6,124. It closed at $110,524.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for July 2022:

Category
Current COE
Previous COE
Difference
PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$78,001
$74,989

 
+ $3,012
 $71,565(Jul)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
$107,800
$106,001
 
+ $1,799
 $97,176(Jul)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
$54,001
$53,011
+ $990
 $52,552(Jul)
D – Motorcycle
$10,889
$10,302
+ $587
 $9,931(Jul)
E – Open
$110,524
$104,400
+ $6,124
 -

[COE RESULTS] COE premiums hit an all-time high of S$110,524 in the Open Category. Read more: https://bit.ly/3akHZL6

Posted by AsiaOne on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

This article was first published  Motorist.

#COE #vehicles #Motorcycles