COE prices up across all categories; Open category hits all-time high at $110,524

In the 1sts COE bidding exercise for July 2022, Cat A closed at $78,001, Cat B at $107,800, Cat C at $54,001, Cat D at $10,889 and Cat E at $110,524.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 900 bids and saw a $3,012 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $78,001.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 695 bids and increased by $1,799. It closed at $107,800.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 160 bids and increased by $990. It closed at $54,001.
Cat D (Motorcycles) had 768 bids in total and saw a $587 increase. It closed today at $10,889.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 340 bids and saw an increase of $6,124. It closed at $110,524.
Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for July 2022:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|
$78,001
|
$74,989
|
+ $3,012
|$71,565(Jul)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|
$107,800
|
$106,001
|
+ $1,799
|$97,176(Jul)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|
$54,001
|
$53,011
|
+ $990
|$52,552(Jul)
|D – Motorcycle
|
$10,889
|
$10,302
|
+ $587
|$9,931(Jul)
|E – Open
|
$110,524
|
$104,400
|
+ $6,124
|-