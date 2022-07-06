COE prices up across all categories; Open category hits all-time high at $110,524

In the 1sts COE bidding exercise for July 2022, Cat A closed at $78,001, Cat B at $107,800, Cat C at $54,001, Cat D at $10,889 and Cat E at $110,524.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 900 bids and saw a $3,012 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $78,001.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 695 bids and increased by $1,799. It closed at $107,800.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 160 bids and increased by $990. It closed at $54,001.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 768 bids in total and saw a $587 increase. It closed today at $10,889.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 340 bids and saw an increase of $6,124. It closed at $110,524.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for July 2022:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $78,001 $74,989

+ $3,012 $71,565(Jul) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $107,800 $106,001 + $1,799 $97,176(Jul) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $54,001 $53,011 + $990 $52,552(Jul) D – Motorcycle $10,889 $10,302 + $587 $9,931(Jul) E – Open $110,524 $104,400 + $6,124 -

This article was first published Motorist.