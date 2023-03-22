COE prices for cars hit all-time high, while Cat C sees big drop

PHOTO: Unsplash

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for March 2023, Cat A closed at $93,503, Cat B at $116,201, Cat C at $85,389, Cat D at $12,001, and Cat E at $116,020.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC and 97KW) received 768 bids and and increased by $5,503. It closed at $93,503.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 670 bids and increased by $700. It closed at $116,201.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle and Bus) received 107 bids and decreased by $5,712. It closed at $85,389.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 616 bids in total and saw a decrease of $389. It closed at $12,001.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 265 bids and saw a decrease of $20. It closed at $116,020.

Here's a summary of the first bidding exercise for Feb 2023:

Category
Current COE
Previous COE
Difference
PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $93,503

 

$88,000


 

+ $5,503

 $86,677
(April)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $116,201

 

$115,501

 

+ $700

 $109,948
(April)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $85,389

$91,101

- $5,712

$83,969

(April)
D – Motorcycle $12,001

$12,390

- $389

$11,696

(April)
E – Open $116,020

$116,000

+ $20

 -

This article was first published in Motorist.

