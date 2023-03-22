COE prices for cars hit all-time high, while Cat C sees big drop

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for March 2023, Cat A closed at $93,503, Cat B at $116,201, Cat C at $85,389, Cat D at $12,001, and Cat E at $116,020.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC and 97KW) received 768 bids and and increased by $5,503. It closed at $93,503.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 670 bids and increased by $700. It closed at $116,201.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle and Bus) received 107 bids and decreased by $5,712. It closed at $85,389.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 616 bids in total and saw a decrease of $389. It closed at $12,001.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 265 bids and saw a decrease of $20. It closed at $116,020.

Here's a summary of the first bidding exercise for Feb 2023: