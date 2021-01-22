COE quota to decrease further from February 2021 to April 2021

The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for February 2021 to April 2021 will drop to 17,115 – an average of 5,705 a month.

In comparison, the COE quota from November 2020 to January 2021 was 19,954 – an average of 6,649 per month. The quotas continue to drop with each passing quarter.

In a press release sent out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the average monthly quota for Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97kW) will decrease from 1,925 to 1,766 – a drop of 159.

The average monthly quota for Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97kW) also dropped from 2,014 to 1,883 – a smaller drop of 131.

For goods vehicles and buses in Cat C, the average monthly quota dropped from 735 to 511 – drop of 224.

The average monthly quota for Cat D (Motorcycles) increased by 34, a mere hike from 1,049 to 1,083.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) saw the biggest drop for this quarter – dipping from 926 to 592, a decrease of 334.

PHOTO: Motorist

This article was first published in Motorist.